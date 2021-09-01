More blue skies for today

More nice weather is on the way for today and tomorrow. It is too bad we can not bottle it up and release it for the weekend because some rain might develop eventually.

Today: Plenty of sun and nice again.

High: 75 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool.

Low: 50 Wind: Light East

Thursday: Gradually increasing clouds and seasonal.

High: 74 Wind: SE 5-10

You can expect plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures for today. Highs should be in the low to mid 70s and winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar except that we will experience gradually increasing clouds.

Friday is when things will change a bit more. A cold front moving in from the west will arrive in Northcentral Wisconsin and bring more clouds and a chance of a few light showers. There might be a rumble or two of thunder as well. With more clouds, highs will be a bit cooler, only reaching the upper 60s.

A second cold front will drift through our area on Saturday and this will again bring at least a 50% chance of scattered showers or an isolated thunderstorm. If we are lucky, the showers will diminish in the afternoon, leaving us with a good evening on Saturday. High temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

An upper-level weather system over Lake Superior on Sunday will be close enough to our area to bring a slight chance of widely scattered showers, but as of now, most of the day looks dry and high temps should be in the low 70s. To round out the 3-day weekend we will have variable clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm. The mercury should once again reach the low 70s on Monday – not all that warm, but not too bad for this time of year either.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 31s, Pollen Ragweed 0

Have a pleasant Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 1 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1987 - Cool Canadian air invaded the Midwest. Six cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Indianapolis IN with a reading of 44 degrees. Hot weather continued in the northwestern U.S. Five cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Hanover WA, where the mercury soared to 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)