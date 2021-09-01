Massachusetts town says it can’t fire officer for Hitler pic

WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts select board has ruled that it does not have the authority to fire the police officer that kept a photo of Adolf Hitler in his locker for two decades. The Berkshire Eagle reports that board chair Andrew S. Hogeland says that even if the board had the authority to fire Officer Craig Eichhammer, the termination might not hold. While the panel cannot fire the officer, it says it found the photo highly offensive and the demands to fire the officer valid. Civil rights groups had called for Eichhammer’s termination. Eichhammer has said he hung the photo to make fun of a fellow officer who resembled Hitler.