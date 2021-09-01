Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft and credit card fraud

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers is searching for a theft ring.

"Three males distracted a woman shopping in the County Market in Wausau and stole her wallet," Marathon Co. Sheriff's Deputy Brad Tatro says.

Investigators say the thieves used one of the woman's credit cards to buy prepaid gift cards at Sam's Club totaling $4300.

It appears the thieves have targeted other shoppers--including another one earlier in Wausau.

"They stole the woman's credit cards and bought $8,000 worth of gift cards," Deputy Tatro says.

In addition, similar reports have come in from Marshfield, Stevens Point, Eau Claire, Onalaska and Brown County.

The thieves are believed to be driving a black Honda CRV with a dealership placard in the license plate holder.

If you have information on this crime, please contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers. You may:

Tap the App: P3 Tips (Search P3 Tips in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device)

Type: Submit a tip on-line here

Talk: Call 1-877-409-8777.

Callers can remain anonymous and could be elgible for a cash reward.