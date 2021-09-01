Grand Theater implements mask policy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Grand Theater in Wausau has implemented a mask policy, it will apply to all guests over the age of three.

The theater says the reason for the mask policy is due to high levels of COVID-19 transmission in Marathon County and the surrounding area.

The policy also includes staff and volunteers regardless of vaccination status. The mask policy doesn't apply if people are actively eating and drinking.

The next performance is September 9 at the Grand Theater, and is the Sound of Music put on by the Wausau Community Theatre.