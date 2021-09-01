GARDEN GOODIES: Lemon verbena

It was another first for Garden Goodies this morning as Justin Loew brought in lemon verbena. He used it to make a topping/sauce for some baked fish that he caught himself! Brendan Mackey and Neena Pacholke both loved the fish with the sauce and highly recommend it!

Lemon verbena is said to be the most lemon-flavored/scented herb in the world. Many people mistake lemon balm for lemon verbena but they come from two different families of plants. Lemon balm is in the mint family. Lemon verbena is in the Verbenaceae family and originated in South America.

Even though it heralds from a warmer climate, lemon verbena grows well in Wisconsin during the Summer season. It can grow to several feet high given proper soil, fertilizer, and moisture conditions. Justin grew his plants in potting soil and compost and they did not need fertilizer. The herb grows best in full sun.

It can be used to make tea or to flavor any dish that requires lemon. It has a hint of sweetness to it as well. It is said to have many medicinal properties.

Justin used lemon verbena for a fish topping/sauce.

Ingredients:

Butter

Salt

Fish Fillets

Wine

Lemon Verbena Leaves

The amount of ingredients depends upon the amount of fish you hope to serve. If you are serving a large salmon fillet or 15 to 20 small fresh water fish fillets, then you will probably need 1 stick of butter and about a 1/4 cup (packed) of lemon verbena leaves.

For the topping/sauce, lightly brown the butter in a sauce pan. Add finely chopped lemon verbena leaves and a dash of wine (Justin used sweet homemade blackberry wine). Cook for a minute or two on low heat, taking care to not burn the lemon verbena leaves. They may brown a bit, but you do not want them to be dark and crunchy. Lightly salt the fish fillets and cook them with butter. For trout and salmon, Justin cooks the fillets on low heat, about 290 degrees for 90 minutes.