Experts look to bring more awareness to substance abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Addiction is everywhere.

That's the message experts are using to bring awareness to the problems with substance abuse - whether it be drugs, alcohol or something else.

A virtual kickoff Wednesday highlighted the impacts the misuse of alcohol and drugs have on Wisconsin's workforce.

Experts say 23 million Americans have a substance abuse disorder.

"If we want to help get past what it's doing to our communities, what it's doing to our workplaces, we need to understand that addiction in everywhere," said Michelle Devine Giese, CEO of Apricity.

More virtual events take place throughout this month aimed at creating awareness and building resources to address support and recovery.