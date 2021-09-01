CWD found at Langlade Co. deer farm

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) have found evidence of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at a deer farm in Langlade County.

A sample taking from a one-year-old doe came back positive, and DATCP reports all 57 deer on the property are under quarantine and are being monitored.

The herd will remain under quarantine until the investigation is complete.

The name of the farm will not be released to protect the owner's privacy.