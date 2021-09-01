Cloudier, cooler, and unsettled finish to the week

The tranquil weather will hang around yet into Thursday with high pressure still in control. It will be mainly clear and cool Wednesday night with lows from around 40 to 50 degrees in our area. A few pockets of upper 30s are likely especially around Lincoln to Vilas counties. Winds will be light from the east or calm. Thursday should start sunny with clouds gradually rolling in during the afternoon. Highs may stay in the lower 70s with southeast winds of 5-10 mph.

A weather system in the Northern Plains will start spreading rain across Minnesota Thursday. They could pick up over an inch in spots. However, the system will weaken as it heads our way. Still showers could work into the western part of the News 9 viewing area very late Thursday night. Then the entire area looks pretty dreary Friday with scattered light showers possible, with the greatest concentration in the western half of the region. It will be cool as well with highs in the upper 60s Friday.

Another front is projected to push through Wisconsin Saturday keeping plenty of clouds in place. In addition, areas of rain are likely, most widespread in northern sections. It will be another cool one with lows around 57 and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday look partly sunny. However, there could be a few brief showers or thunderstorms each day as small disturbances rotate through Wisconsin. Most of the time though it probably will stay dry. Lows will be in the low 50s with highs in the low 70s. It is just cool enough that you will want to pack some long sleeve shirts or light coats if you are going camping or plan on spending a lot of time outdoors.

The weather looks dry next Tuesday and Wednesday with highs around 70 Tuesday and low to mid 70s Wednesday. Lows should be mostly in the upper 40s. Overall, that is pretty decent for September.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 1-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1914 - The town of Bloomington, MI, was deluged with 9.78 inches of rain in 24 hours to establish a state record. (31st-1st) (The Weather Channel)

1955 - The temperature at Los Angeles, CA, soared to an all-time high of 110 degrees during an eight day string of 100 degree weather. (David Ludlum)