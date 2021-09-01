Police: Area child in coma dies from child abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Everest Metro Police Chief has confirmed to News 9 that the child who was in a medically induced coma after allegedly suffering abuse at the hands of its adoptive parents has died.

He says the child died on August 25.

Jonathan and Sumitra Stolp had appeared in court on August 18 and faced a primary charge of child abuse recklessly causing harm.

According to police and prosecutors, a 5-year-old was taken to Marshfield Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 15 with a skull fracture, bleeding on the brain, and elevated levels of both alcohol and Tylenol in their blood.

Both Jonathan and Sumitra are scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.