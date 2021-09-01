Biden defends departure from ‘forever war,’ praises airlift

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has defended the way the U.S. ended its 20-year “forever war” in Afghanistan. Biden calls the military airlift to extract some 120,000 Afghans, Americans and other allies an “extraordinary success.” More than 100 Americans and thousands of Afghans were left behind, but Biden says diplomatic and other efforts will continue to get them out. Biden’s speech Tuesday from the White House came 24 hours after the departure of the last American aircraft from Kabul. Biden says he “was not going to extend this forever war.” And he says he “was not going to extend a forever exit.”