BACK TO SCHOOL: Bus safety tips

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before the kids head off to school, there are some bus safety tips to help keep everyone safe.

If kids ever drop something by the bus, do not stop or go back to pick it up.

Make sure kids are standing about six to ten feet off the curb while waiting for the bus.

Before approaching the bus, wait for it to come to a complete stop.

When crossing in front of the bus, make sure kids are ten feet in front of it.

"We have our crossing arms on the bus. And those will come out with the red lights and the stop sign and that comes out, those children should walk ten feet out," Wendi DeMars, Lamers Bus Driver, said. "And that will keep them from moving across in front of the bus so we can always see them."

While on the bus, kids should always be seated and quiet so the bus driver can focus on driving.

Kids should also wait until the bus comes to a complete stop before getting off the bus.

Bus safety isn't just for kids, with buses going back out on the roads, there are some things that all drivers should be aware of.

A Lamers bus driver reminds everyone that they haven't been on the road for a few months, so be aware that there will now be more traffic.

It's also important to know what the lights on buses mean.

Flashing yellow lights come on when the bus is about to stop, so don't try to pass the bus.

When the red lights and the stop arm come on, drivers need to stop.

"You need to be completely stopped when those red lights come on, there are gonna be children crossing the road. The driver's watching you and the children. You need to be at least 20 feet away from the bus. And if you fail to do that, the easy part is you might pay a fine. The bad part is, is that you've injured a child. So we really need you to stop," DeMars said.

DeMars also said that people need to stay focused while driving.