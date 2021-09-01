AOTW: For Everest’s Rosales, confidence is key

Weston, WIS. (WAOW) -- The Evergreens footy team struggled in their 2020 season, finishing 2-6 in conference. But they decided early this summer they weren't going to let it define them.

Junior forward Raul Rosales said, "last year we had a rough season, so this year we went in with confidence. We just wanna win."

Getting their head in the game well before season began, "since the start of the summer, we all had practices around here with no coaches, we also went to go lift three days a week."

The Green's got on their grind, but Rosales didn't stop at the gym, he knew his mental could use a work out too.

"I didn't really do good last season in my opinion, but like I guess the only thing I needed was my confidence to be up," said Rosales.

That's just what Raul did. In their second game of the season against Fond Du Lac; Raul scored two goals. His first, a header that slipped through the keepers finger -- in that moment of adrenaline , there is no memory

"i didnt really knoiw what was going on to be honest "

But now that the adrenaline has worn off, he's thinking ahead. With big plans for his junior season

"i really wanna win conferernce with this team, i think we can"

And he plans to contribute to that in big ways

"my individual goal is to get five to ten goals maybe, just help the team out"