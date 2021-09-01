2 charged with vandalism at fossilized dinosaur tracks site

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts have arrested two men they allege were digging in an area of protected fossilized dinosaur footprints. Police say the men from New Jersey and Connecticut were seen by police on Saturday afternoon walking up the stairs at the site along the Connecticut River in Holyoke carrying out rocks and tools. The men told officers they did not think they were digging in the protected area. Police say they checked maps and it appears the digging was on protected land. The men were charged with vandalism, trespassing and an archeological violation. They were released on personal recognizance. It was not clear if they had attorneys.