With COVID cases rising, officials urge people to get vaccinated

WAUSAU, Wis, (WAOW) -- Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations are growing throughout Central Wisconsin, and health officials say timing is critical.

Over the past month Marathon County health officials say the number of active COVID cases has increased by 9 times.

At the end of July there were 58 active cases, now that number is over 500. Officials say they're becoming incredibly concerned over the increase.

"It is rather alarming, the expediential growth in cases is alarming but we've also seen a sharp increase in hospitalizations too. So in the last four weeks we've had 68 new hospitalizations which is another upward trend in the past month," said Aaron Ruff, Public Information Officer, Marathon County Health Department.

In Marathon County there have been a total of 235 COVID-19 related deaths.

Health officials urging those who haven not gotten the vaccine to get one--and to wear masks inside public places.

They also say that a majority of new confirmed cases are from those who are unvaccinated.

The health department says another point of concern with cases increasing, is kids headed back to school especially many without masks.