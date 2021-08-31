Wausau School District announces COVID-19 mitigation strategies

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau School District has announced COVID-19 mitigation strategies for the schools in the district.

The district is not requiring masks for students or staff but is recommending them.

The district will offer free COVID-19 testing to students with COVID-19 symptoms. If a student comes to a health office in one of the schools with with COVID-19 symptoms the health staff will contact the student's family to decide if they would like to have their child tested.

The district said in part, "The Wausau School District is committed to engaging with the entire community to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19 as well as other illnesses. We will need effective communication between families, the District and the Marathon County Health Department to coordinate efforts and keep all citizens informed."

Cleaning will be completed once a day by custodial staff, if there is a positive COVID-19 case, the space will be both cleaned and disinfected by the staff.

The district says as always they are prioritizing clean air in the schools. That includes an upgrade of the filtration to include MERV-13 filtration district wide.

In the classrooms the air is exchanged several times per hour, the district says in many schools nearly 100% outdoor air is supplied when the schools are occupied.

The full press release can be read below.