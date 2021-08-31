Wausau residents could see increase in sewer bill over next month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you live in Wausau and have noticed your water or sewer bill increasing over the past couple of months, it's part of a city-wide price hike.

That utility rate hike was state and city approved to off-set the cost of upgrading the city's wastewater and drinking-water treatment facilities.

The most recent price increase for sewer services went into effect on July 1. The final rate increase for water services went into effect back in January.

"There is a third rate increase proposed but we're going in for another rate study to determine if we actually need another rate increase or not. We won't know until February or March of 22," said Director of Public Works Eric Lindman.

The new water facility is expected to go fully online by fall of 2022. The upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility are expected to be complete by spring of 2023.