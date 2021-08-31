UW officials look to get as many students vaccinated as possible

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As college students head back into the classroom -- UW Interim President Tommy Thompson is making his way throughout the system pushing the COVID-19 vaccine.

"We want Stevens Point to be healthy," Thompson said.

While every University of Wisconsin campus in the state has instituted some type of mask requirement, Thompson is making it clear that he doesn't want the vaccine to be mandated.

"I want to come out here and educate. You know that's my job, I'm the president of the university about to educate the public about the importance of vaccination and the importance to protect yourself," Thompson said.

Another reason why Thompson says he's urging students to get the vaccine, if cases rise too much throughout the school year then universities may have to stop in-person and go strictly to virtual.

UW-Stevens Point was the first stop for Thompson on his tour through the UW system.