STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Stevens Point Police Department is working on what the department says is an ongoing active incident.

The active incident is in the 2500 block of Water Street.

The department asks that anyone in the area take an alternate route.

Stevens Point Police Department is on scene with the Portage County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, the Plover Police Department, and the Stevens Point EMS.