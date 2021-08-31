Special Weather Statement issued August 31 at 3:42AM CDT by NWS Green Bay WI
Patchy fog, with visibilities as low as one-quarter mile, may
result in locally hazardous travel conditions for the morning
commute in north central Wisconsin. Given the patchy nature of the
fog, rapidly changing visibilities may be encountered. The foggy
conditions should improve between 8 am and 9 am.
When driving in fog, motorists are urged to slow down, keep a
safe distance from other vehicles, and use low beam headlights.