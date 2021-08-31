Pakistan says 11 Islamic State militants killed in raid

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s counter-terrorism police say 11 militants of the Islamic State group were killed in a raid in restive southwestern Baluchistan province. The pre-dawn raid on Tuesday took place in the district of Mastung, where IS militants had recently killed two police officers. The police say suicide belts, hand grenades and assault rifles were confiscated in the raid. The counter-terrorism department provided no further details and the nationality of the slain militants was not immediately known. Quetta is the capital of Baluchistan province where IS group has claimed several attacks in recent years. ID has regional affiliates in both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.