(WAOW)-- The Green Bay Packers Week 1 matchup against the Saints is scheduled to be played in New Orleans, but that could change following Hurricane Ida.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton told reporters that the team will be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida. This means the regular-season week 1 Packers-Saints matchup is not expected to be played in New Orleans, as scheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

The week 1 game could be played in Dallas, as the Saints have been practicing this week at AT&T Stadium.