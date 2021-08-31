NTC offering “Connect” program, allowing students to choose how to learn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For the past couple of years, Northcentral Technical College has been piloting the NTC Connect program.

It gives students in certain degree areas flexibility on when and how they want to learn.

Programs available through NTC Connect include digital marketing, early childhood education, leadership development, marketing and mechanical design.

Students enrolled in NTC Connect courses can choose the way they attend class on a week-by-week or even day-by-day basis. For example: they could go to class in person one day, then over Zoom the next, then work at their own pace the next.

"We have several different high definition cameras, some that track movement so that if the instructor is moving around lecturing, we can have the camera focus in on them," said Darren Ackley, Vice President for Learning.

Officials say there is some concern that students could fall behind through this method, but they say they work to ensure students stay engaged.

"In the past when we've done this, we've had instructors really recommend students that are maybe falling behind a little bit saying hey you really should come to class, if you can do everything you can to come to class we can get you caught up and get you back on track," Ackley said.

Officials say they hope to expand the program to include more degree options.