North Macedonia, Greece, see trade boost after key name deal

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The foreign ministers of North Macedonia and Greece agree that bilateral ties have improved steadily since the two countries reached a deal that changed the name of Greece’s small Balkan neighbor. North Macedonia’s foreign minister said Tuesday that trade and economic relations, in particular, have “deepened” since the 2019 agreement helped end decades of frosty relations with Greece. Formerly known as Macedonia, the country renamed itself North Macedonia in return for Greece supporting its efforts to join NATO and the European Union. It has already joined NATO. Greece’s foreign minister says Athens supports its neighbor’s aim of joining the EU but that full implementation of the 2019 deal is a vital prerequisite.