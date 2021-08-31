Nice for a few more days then unsettled

August has wrapped up and we had a warm and very wet month in our region! September will start on a comfortable cool note with low humidity. High pressure from Canada into Wisconsin will keep us tranquil for a bit longer.

Wednesday looks sunny to partly cloudy with lows from the mid 40s to low 50s and highs in the mid 70s. Thursday looks partly cloudy with lows around 50 (40s in rural spots) and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A weather system in the Northern Plains will start spreading rain across Minnesota Thursday. They could pick up over an inch in spots. However, the system will weaken as it heads our way. Still showers could work into the western part of the News 9 viewing area late Thursday night. Then the entire area looks pretty dreary Friday with scattered mostly light showers. It will be cool as well with highs in the upper 60s to maybe near 70 degrees Friday.

Another front is now projected to push through Wisconsin Saturday keeping plenty of clouds in place. In addition, areas of rain are likely. There might be a few thunderstorms mixed in. The current data suggests the showers should gradually taper down in the afternoon. It will be on the cool side again with highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

Sunday should be partly sunny with highs around 71. We can’t rule out some brief and spotty showers or light thunderstorms in the afternoon, especially in the southern half of the area. Overall though it should be a relatively decent day to get outside. Labor Day is expected to bring a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal highs around 73 degrees. There is some potential of showers or thunderstorms in the evening, especially in the southern half of the area. Hopefully you will get most of the day in dry for your picnics and other outdoor activities.

Even cooler air may surge into the region for the middle of next week with highs back in the 60s. Spotty light rain is possible for the middle of next week as well.

Pollen report from Tuesday morning: Ragweed low

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:45 p.m., 31-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1954 - Hurricane Carol swept across eastern New England killing sixty persons and causing 450 million dollars damage. It was the first of three hurricanes to affect New England that year. (David Ludlum)1989 - Thunderstorms developing along a stationary front spread severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana through the course of the day and night. Thunderstorms in Minnesota produced baseball size hail near Saint Michael and Hutchinson, and drenched Moose Lake with nine inches of rain in six hours. Tucson AZ hit 100 degrees for a record 79th time in the year, surpassing a record established the previous year. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)