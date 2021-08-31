New restaurant to open at Hilton Garden Inn Wausau this fall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- A new restaurant is set to open at the Hilton Garden Inn Wausau late this fall.

The restaurant, Van Acre open following the closing on the current dining space at the Hotel. The current dining and bar space will closed on Wednesday, September 8.

“Van Acre will be one more thing to love about Wausau. Elevating the guest experience and showcasing our community are at the very heart of our business, and this development achieves both,” said Chris Ghidorzi, President of Ghidorzi Hotel Group.

According to the Ghidorzi website, the new restaurant will "proudly reflect our Wausau roots". It will also feature a private dining room that can hold up to eight guest.

Updates on the new restaurant will be posted on the Van Acre Facebook page.

The bar and restaurant will be the only part of the hotel going through renovations.