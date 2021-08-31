More nice weather ahead

More nice weather is on the way for the middle of the workweek. Rain chances will increase as we get closer to the weekend and a little bit of rain might persist into the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy and comfortable.

High: 77 Wind: NE to E 5-10

Tonight: Mainly clear and quiet.

Low: 53 Wind: Becoming calm

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

High: 76 Wind: NE around 5

For today you can expect a few more clouds in the sky but it will still be fairly bright. Because of a few clouds at times, the high temperature will be just a bit cooler than yesterday, topping out in the mid to upper 70s. It will still feel quite nice with an east to northeast breeze around 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow will be similar with more sunshine once again and highs in the 70s.

On Thursday the clouds will gradually increase but the conditions should remain dry with highs in the 70s. The clouds are a sign of a cold front that will move across Northcentral Wisconsin late Thursday night into Friday. This will produce a good chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm. The rain will not be too heavy but it will affect your outdoor plans. It will be a little cooler on Friday as well with highs in the low to mid 70s.

The weekend will be seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds but it might not be completely dry. A low pressure system and a couple of weak cold fronts will be drifting by so there is at least a slight chance of showers Saturday, Sunday, and again late Monday. We will continue to refine the timing of any rain chances in coming forecasts later this week. High temps over the weekend will once again be in the 70s.

Pollen Count Yesterday August 30th, Pollen Ragweed 3 (low)

Have a pleasant Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 31 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1954 - Hurricane Carol swept across eastern New England killing sixty persons and causing 450 million dollars damage. It was the first of three hurricanes to affect New England that year. (David Ludlum)