Hundreds of students attend UWSP Convocation

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- New students at UWSP got their first taste of the college experience at convocation Tuesday.

Hundreds of new Pointers gathered to prepare for the school year and to get to know their fellow classmates after.

New student Courtney Krueger is looking forward to starting college off right.

"I really realized that this is like a very family environment community, if you ever need anything there's always somebody you can lean on or ask for. You'll never be alone or have a lonely feeling. There's always someone to help you out," Krueger said.

Classes at UWSP kick off on Thursday.