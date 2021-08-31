Even in backup role, federal government supports Ida victims

WASHINGTON (AP) — Response to disasters such as Hurricane Ida falls primarily to state and local officials, but the federal government is playing an important support role. It is making available millions of dollars in aid and coordinating with local officials and private relief groups for everything from meals to generators and search-and-rescue efforts. The Biden administration has pledged an all-of-government response to Ida, led by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. More than 3,600 FEMA employees are deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi, officials said, along with 5,200 National Guard personnel, 200 generators, 2.5 million liters of water and 139,000 tarps.