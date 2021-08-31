Estonia elects museum director as president in 2nd try

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Estonia’s Parliament has elected the chief of a major national museum as the Baltic country’s new president in the second round of voting after he was rejected by lawmakers in Monday’s first voting round even though he was the only candidate. Lawmakers at the 101-seat Riigikogu legislature on Tuesday elected Alar Karis, director of the Estonian National Museum, as president, with 72 lawmakers supporting him, eight voting blank and the rest absent or abstaining. He needed a two-thirds majority, or backing from a minimum of 68 lawmakers, to be elected in the secret ballot. The 63-year-old Karis, a former state auditor and university head, will succeed President Kersti Kaljulaid, Estonia’s first female president.