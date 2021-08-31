Biden praises airlift, defends departure from ‘forever war’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has addressed the nation on the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, defending the U.S. military airlift to extract some 120,000 Afghans, Americans and other allies to end a 20 year war an “extraordinary success.”

More than 100 Americans and thousands of Afghans looking to leave were left behind, but Biden said diplomatic and other efforts would continue to get them out.

Biden’s speech to the nation on Tuesday came 24 hours after the departure of the last American aircraft from Kabul.

He said, in his words, “I was not going to extend this forever war. And I was not going to extend a forever exit.”