Ban on baiting and feeding in Taylor County effective Sept. 1

TAYLOR CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Hunters, be aware.

Starting September 1, a three-year baiting and feeding ban will be in place in Taylor County.

Offcials with the Department of Natural Resources say it's in response to a case of chronic wasting disease in the county. State law requires the DNR enact a ban on baiting and feeding if any animal tests positive for CWD.

The DNR is hopeful the ban will be lifted after the three year period, but during that time a single case of CWD will restart the process.

"Hunters are going to have to switch their technique and hunt more on trails and in corridors and rely on the movement that deer will have," said Patrick Beringer, a DNR Area Wildlife Supervisor.

Beringer said officials will enforce the ban through education, but if violations get too extensive, tickets will be given.