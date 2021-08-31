Badgers dismiss RB Loyal Crawford from team

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin Badgers football coach Paul Chryst has announced that freshman running back Loyal Crawford has been dismissed from the team. Chryst also announced freshman running back Antwan Roberts has been suspended.

Crawford joined the squad from Eau Claire. Roberts arrived in Madison from Nashville, Tenn.

Wisconsin Athletics did not provide a reason for the dismissal or suspension.

The Badgers are slated to start the season Saturday at home against Penn State at 11 a.m.