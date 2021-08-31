BACK TO SCHOOL: Last minute reminders for area parents and students

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The road to back to school officially ends on Wednesday for many schools across central Wisconsin.

School officials with the D.C. Everest School District in Weston said it's important for students to start the school year off with a good night's sleep the night before and a full breakfast the morning of.

"Our entire staff across the district is really excited,” Weston Elementary School Principal Sarah Trimner said. "We've been working really hard. Moving furniture, getting buildings clean, finishing up painting, hiring new staff and getting staff familiar with the building.”

Trimner said the first few days will be good for students to become reacclimated.

"It's usually a really great time for students to get to see each other again, and get to re know each other again," Trimner said. "A great opportunity for all of our staff to build those relationships with students as well.”

D.C. Everest has COVID-19 measures in place, as well as the Wausau School District recently unveiling a mitigation plan.

"We have a hand washing schedule for the younger kids and hand sanitizing stations," said Angie Lloyd, Wausau School District Director of Pupil Services said. "We're cleaning the buildings daily. We’ve upgraded all of our ventilation in our entire district to Merv 13 which is what is recommended. We're doing a lot beyond the recommendations."

Masks are recommended, but optional in both districts as well. School officials encourage students to make their own decision without feeling any potential pressure from their peers.

“People are very used to seeing people wear one if they want to or not wear one if they don't want to, but we address any of those concerns immediately,” Lloyd said.

"A big piece of our conversation with students in the first few days of school is how to be respectful to one another and helping them to understand we may not all come from the same background or have the same beliefs, but we need to celebrate the difference we do have,” Trimner said.

A handful of activities canceled last school year due to the pandemic will also be returning.

"Whether it’s athletics or the arts, student clubs, dances, we’re thrilled that kids are going to have those opportunities in addition to their high quality classroom experiences,” said Wausau School District Superintendent Keith Hilts.

Through the Department of Health Services, the WSD will also be offering free COVID-19 testing for students showign symptoms.

For more information on plans for the upcoming school year, be sure to check your school district's website or give them a call.