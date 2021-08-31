Aspirus adjusts visitor guidelines for emergency department

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Aspirus health has announced adjustments to visitor guidelines for its emergency departments in Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

One adult visitor or support person is allowed for an adult patient, two adult visitors are allowed for pediatric patients.

Other settings at Aspirus allow two adult visitors or support people at a time with the following exceptions:

Compassionate care: Exceptions can be made to allow additional visitors at the discretion of the care team during end-of-life, labor and delivery, and disability situations.

COVID-19 patients: Visitors not permitted with exceptions considered for pediatric patients and end-of-life situations.

Assisted Living Facilities/Nursing Homes: Aspirus locations follow the state regulations for visitation. Visitors and families are advised to call the facility directly to discuss.

Visitors that are approved are required to wear a facemask, socially distance and be screened when entering Aspirus facilities.