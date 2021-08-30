Use trustworthy organizations when donating to Hurricane Ida relief

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're looking to donate to those impacted by Hurricane Ida, make sure to avoid getting scammed.

The Better Business Bureau says the best way you can help is by donating to trustworthy organizations.

Another recommendation is to donate money. Officials say that's the quickest way to help out.

It also gives charities the flexibility to send resources to impacted areas.

Also make sure the charity you are looking to donate to is upfront about what disaster relief services you are supporting.

"You definitely want to donate to an experienced group, one that is ready and experienced and already in the area. That's the most effective use of your money," said Susan Bach, Regional Director, Better Business Bureau Serving Wisconsin.

The BBB also says to watch out for charities that claim 100% of your donations are going straight to help victims as They say even organizations like the red cross or salvation army have to use some donations for expenses.