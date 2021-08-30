US health agency will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is launching a new health office that will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions, aiming to provide greener, more environmentally friendly medical care. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Monday the new Office of Climate Change and Health Equity will also work with localities to mitigate harmful effects of climate change, such as seniors succumbing to excessive summer heat because their apartments lack air conditioning. Minority communities that often bear a disproportionate impact from environmental problems will get special attention. The health care industry is estimated to account for about 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions.