Remains of Milwaukee sailor assigned to USS Oklahoma identified

(WAOW) -- The remains of a Milwaukee sailor who was stationed on the battleship USS Oklahoma when it capsized during the attack on Pearl Harbor have been accounted for 79 years after the attack.

His remains were accounted for on March 24.

Arthur Thinnes was 17 years old and a Navy Seaman 2nd Class assigned to the battleship when it took hits from multiple torpedos and quickly capsized.

Thines was among the 429 crewman that lost their lives in the attack.

Remains of the deceased crew were interred in the Halaw and Nu'uanu Cemeteries from December 1941 to June 1944.

In September of 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service(AGRS) transferred the remains of U.S. casualties from the cemeteries to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.

The staff at that time were able to confirm the identification of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma.

In October of 1949, a military board classified remains that could not be identified as non-recoverable, that included Arthur Thinnes.

In the time period of June to November of 2015, personnel with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency(DPAA) used dental and anthropological analysis to identify Thinne's remains.

Arthur Thinnes will be buried on October 15 in Milwaukee.