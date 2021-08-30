Puerto Rico to limit alcohol sales, gatherings amid pandemic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico’s governor has announced new restrictions to fight a rise in COVID-19 cases, including the closure of certain private businesses and banning alcohol sales after midnight. Social activities such as concerts, weddings, birthdays and anniversaries also will be banned during those hours, and people will be required to wear masks outside if there is a crowd of 50 or more. In addition, elective surgeries that require the use of intensive care units will be prohibited. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said Monday that the measures will be in effect Sept. 2-23.