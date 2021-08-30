Portage county surpasses 75 COVID deaths

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) - Health officials in Portage County say four people have died in the past week of COVID-19, bringing the county total up to 77.

Another four deaths are suspected of being due to COVID, but are still being investigated.

Health officials shared data with the announcement, including a spike in the seven day average.

At the end of July, Portage County had an average of three positive cases. Now, they're up to 16.

The Health and Human Services department also noted an increase of hospitalizations, with the DHS noting the North Central region reporting 87.2% of hospital beds and 92.3% of ICU beds in use.

They recommend vaccination if possible.