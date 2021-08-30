Poisonous Caterpillars

I have to thanks our viewer Ricky Leonhardt for this story idea. Ricky sends a lot of viewer photos in. This one is of a caterpillar he saw on his tree.

I looked up several caterpillars that can be dangerous (poisonous). I don’t know what type is in the above photo? The puss caterpillar, which is the larva of the southern flannel moth, is the most venomous caterpillar in the U.S. and even a simple brush with the insect can cause excruciating pain. The caterpillars' fur hides toxic spines that stick to your skin. They are rarely (if ever) spotted this far north.

In Michigan, the Clare County Chamber of Commerce issued a warning for residents to avoid the American dagger moth caterpillar, which was spotted on a college campus. The largest of the Dagger Moths at over 2 inches in length, the American Dagger Moth is found east of the Rocky Mountains. It is most active from spring to early autumn and can be found in areas with deciduous trees like parks, backyards, forests and woodlands. Toxins stored inside the hairs have a stinging sensation if touched. Many curious children have unwittingly picked up these big, fuzzy, bright creatures and consequently experienced a burning, itching sensation on their skin which can develop into a rash. Since their food source can usually be found in close proximity to backyards and schoolyards, the likelihood of an encounter with people is high. The American Dagger caterpillar is a great reason why it is best to "Look it up before you pick it up"!

Although many fuzzy caterpillars are not dangerous, do not pick up a caterpillar unless you are sure it is not of the stinging variety. The puss caterpillar, for example, looks deceptively soft and can be especially tempting for children to want to pick up or “pet.”

Guinness World Records classified the Lonomia obliqua as the most venomous caterpillar in the world.