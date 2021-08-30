Northland Pines football cancels the remainder of their season

Just two weeks in and the season is over for the Northland Pines Eagles.

First reported by Travis Wilson on Wissports.net, due to low numbers and injuries, Northland Pines has decided to cancel the remainder of their season.

Due to low numbers & injuries, Northland Pines is canceling the remainder of its varsity football season. That opens up their opponents, several of whom have already contacted me looking for games.



Here's our latest on open dates/games wanted: https://t.co/CJNBsezIc2 #wisfb — Travis Wilson (@travisWSN) August 30, 2021

Teams previously slated to play the Eagles will now have an open game to fill.

The Eagles played one game this year, losing to Wittenberg-Birnamwood in week one 53-0. Their game in week two against Rib Lake/Prentice was canceled due to weather.