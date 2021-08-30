North wood county park drying out after weekend flooding

ARPIN, Wis. (WAOW)-- After heavy flood over the past weekend. Wood County park is getting back to normal.

As the storm picked up Friday and Saturday the park experience high levels of water and at roads that were no longer passable.

One car reportedly drove into water after losing sight of the road, subsequently getting stuck.

"The flooding started Friday afternoon the river was up on water but that real bad but by Friday night ," explained Scott Fox, park maintenance lead worker. "The rains kept coming and it got worse and worse, and by Saturday morning I got a call from a ranger and everything was flooded out here pretty much."

As of Monday the park is drying out, the road to the camp ground is still overflown with water.

Campers should use the emergency exit to enter the camp ground.