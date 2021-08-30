More information released as authorities look for missing Wood County girl

(WAOW)-- More information is being released after a missing and endangered person alert was out out on Friday for a Wood County girl.

15-year-old Elexa Cooley left her home on Thursday night. She is believed to be with Roby Parker, Parker was confirmed to have been at EZpawn located at 319 W Beltline in Madison on Saturday August 28.

Authorities say 15-year-old Tevan Bisby, of Utah, is also with them. Bisby is considered missing as well.

They may be in a green Acura MDX, with Utah plates V51-2VB.

Elexa has both ears pierced with gauges, tattoos on her calf and right thigh, and wears glasses.

If you see them you're asked to contact the Wood County Sheriff's Department at 715-421-8700.