Herrschners Retail Store accepting donations for Afghan refugees

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Herrschners has announced that their retail store is accepting donations for Afghan refugees.

The store is located at 2800 Hoover Road in Stevens Point and is serving as a donation drop off point for refugees at Fort McCoy.

They are accepting donations of:

Underwear (women & children)

Socks (women & children)

Sweatpants (men, women, & children)

Prayer mats (can be yoga mats)

Ponchos

Clothespins

Diapers

Backpacks for Children

Flashlights

Baby onesies and sleepers

They say they don't need general clothing, any household items, furniture, appliances, electronics, or food.

The store hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.