Herrschners Retail Store accepting donations for Afghan refugees

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Herrschners has announced that their retail store is accepting donations for Afghan refugees.

The store is located at  2800 Hoover Road in Stevens Point and is serving as a donation drop off point for refugees at Fort McCoy.

They are accepting donations of:

  • Underwear (women & children)
  • Socks (women & children)
  • Sweatpants (men, women, & children)
  • Prayer mats (can be yoga mats)
  • Ponchos
  • Clothespins
  • Diapers
  • Backpacks for Children
  • Flashlights
  • Baby onesies and sleepers

They say they don't need general clothing, any household items, furniture, appliances, electronics, or food.

The store hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

