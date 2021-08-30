Herrschners Retail Store accepting donations for Afghan refugees

Herrschners Retail Store accepting donations for Afghan refugeesNew
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- Herrschners has announced that their retail store is accepting donations for Afghan refugees.
The store is located at 2800 Hoover Road in Stevens Point and is serving as a donation drop off point for refugees at Fort McCoy.
They are accepting donations of:
- Underwear (women & children)
- Socks (women & children)
- Sweatpants (men, women, & children)
- Prayer mats (can be yoga mats)
- Ponchos
- Clothespins
- Diapers
- Backpacks for Children
- Flashlights
- Baby onesies and sleepers
They say they don't need general clothing, any household items, furniture, appliances, electronics, or food.
The store hours are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.