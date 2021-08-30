Great weather continues

A much deserved dry and pleasant stretch of weather has settled into our region! It should continue through Thursday with high pressure in control. Days will be mild with low humidity and the nights will be cool and calm. It should be clear or partly cloudy Monday night with lows around 54 degrees, upper 40s in some spots. Tuesday should bring partly sunny skies with highs around 77. Winds will light north to northeast for Monday night and northeast to east around 5 mph Tuesday. It definitely will be some great weather for taking a walk, bike ride, or doing some yard work.

Wednesday looks sunny to partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s (40s in rural areas) and highs in the mid 70s. A mix of sun and clouds is on tap Thursday with highs in the mid 70s.

A weather system in the Northern Plains will start spreading rain across Minnesota Thursday. Some of those showers could push into Wisconsin Friday. At this point they don’t look too heavy. The mostly cloudy skies Friday will keep highs cooler, just into the low 70s.

Plenty of clouds will probably hang around for Saturday along with a 30% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures will likely top out in the mid 70s, pretty seasonal. There is a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms early Sunday. Otherwise variable clouds will be the rule with mild highs around the low to mid 70s.

Most of Labor Day looks pretty nice at this point. We are calling for partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s. There is a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm by Monday night. A few light showers are possible beyond that into the middle of next week. It probably will turn cooler as well with the jet stream plunging south out of Canada.

Pollen report from Monday morning: Ragweed low

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:35 p.m., 30-August 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1839 - A hurricane moved from Cape Hatteras NC to offshore New England. An unusual feature of the hurricane was the snow it helped produce, which whitened the Catskill Mountains of New York State. Considerable snow was also reported at Salem NY. (The Weather Channel)

1989 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front produced large hail in Montana and North Dakota during the evening and early nighttime hours. Hail three inches in diameter was reported 20 miles south of Medora ND, and thunderstorms over Dawson County MT produced up to three inches of rain. Thunderstorms produced golf ball size hail at Roundup MT, Dazey ND and Protection KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)