Dry weather for most of the week

Comfortable and dry weather is on the way for most of this week. It will feel a little bit more like Fall as we transition into September.

Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant with a nice breeze.

High: 79 Wind: NW 10-18

Tonight: A few scattered clouds.

Low: 54 Wind: Light NE

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds and seasonal.

High: 76 Wind: East-Northeast 5-10

You could feel the change in the air yesterday and that change continues for today. The humidity is lower as well as the temps. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for today under mostly sunny skies. The wind will be a little less but it will still be noticeable out of the northwest at 10 to 18 mph. High pressure is bringing the pleasant weather for today and it will continue to produce good conditions for the next couple of days. There will be a few more clouds in the sky on Tuesday and then we will be back to blue skies for Wednesday. Highs on both days will be in the 70s.

The wind will shift to the southwest on Thursday and the clouds will increase ahead of a weak cold front moving in from the west. This front will produce a chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. With a few more clouds, highs on Thursday and Friday will only top out in the low to mid 70s.

Over the 3-day holiday weekend, we should have a mix of sun and clouds with only a small chance of showers. As of now, it looks like only a slight chance of a shower in the southern part of the area on Saturday and a 20% chance of a shower or two on Sunday. Otherwise, highs will be a little warmer on Saturday, reaching the mid to upper 70s, then fairly seasonal in the low to mid 70s on Sunday and Monday.

Pollen Count Last Friday August 27th, Pollen Ragweed 1 (moderate)

Have a pleasant Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 30 August-2021

On this date in weather history: 1839 - A hurricane moved from Cape Hatteras NC to offshore New England. An unusual feature of the hurricane was the snow it helped produce, which whitened the Catskill Mountains of New York State. Considerable snow was also reported at Salem NY. (The Weather Channel)