Community holds memorial to honor soldiers killed in Kabul attack

PLOVER, WI (WAOW) -- An area community came together Monday to remember the thirteen lives lost in the attack at Kabul airport last week.

Dozens gathered at an intersection in Plover to remember the eleven Marines, one Navy Corpsman and one Army soldier killed while trying to assist those evacuating.

"I love that Americans are out," said Ranee Graf, who was there in solidarity with her Navy nephew. "I'm sad for, I know there's probably some Americans that are still there."

For former Marine Wade Wilquet, the events of the past couple of days were difficult to watch.

"When you're a Marine you're part of a brotherhood. When one Marine falls, you all feel it," he said.

As the flags waved, and drivers flew by, those at the memorial want people to recognize and remember the heroism on display.

"They'll think about the families, the woman who's eight months pregnant," Graf said. "The children, the parents, the siblings that are left behind."