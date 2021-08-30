Cemetery sign restored, reinstalled after allegedly being stolen

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW)-- The mystery of the missing cemetery sign in Stevens Point has come to a close. The sign was re-hung on Monday with a bit of a ceremony.

Union Cemetery's sign was allegedly stolen in May of 2020, after it was temporarily taken down to allow some heavy equipment room to do some tree trimming. It wasn't until July of this year that it was found after a search warrant was issued.

"Today is another historic occasion. We get to rededicate the Union Cemetery sign in its rightful place and hopefully people will have a little more appreciation for it when they drive by," Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza said.

However, the sign did not come out unscathed. Andy Vollert is an area fabricator who helped restore the sign to its former glory. He even went so far as to replace and weather two of the sign's numbers so they would match the rest.

"Honestly, we were torn up when it got taken. You know we thought the crew was trying to do a nice thing and it disappeared when we had it on the ground so to put it back where it belongs today is really what we all hoped for," Dan Kremer, Director of the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department for Stevens Point said.

There were plenty of cheers from passing drivers when the sign went back up. Both Mayor Wiza and Kremer say they are thankful it was able to be recovered.