Cardinal to begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top-ranking Roman Catholic cardinal says he will soon begin rehabilitation after contracting COVID-19.

Cardinal Raymond Burke is one of the church's most outspoken conservatives and a COVID-19 vaccine skeptic.

He tweeted Aug. 10 that he had contracted the virus.

He was sedated and placed on a ventilator.

His staff tweeted Aug. 21 that he had been taken off the ventilator and was moved out of intensive care into a room at an undisclosed hospital.

Burke tweeted a letter Saturday thanking God for healing him but said he's about to begin “intensive rehabilitation” and will go through an extended convalescence so he won't be able to respond to individual well-wishers.