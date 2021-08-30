BACK TO SCHOOL: Dealing with masks and bullying

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- As kids get ready to head back to school, a big concern among many is not only about whether they'll be wearing masks, but how others might react to their decision to do so.

A few schools in our area are requiring masks for all students, but for the most part, schools are leaving it up to parents and kids.

And with that choice, comes the chance for bullying.

So as you get ready to send your kid back to class, it's important to remind them that there are many reasons why someone may or may not be wearing a mask.

"We never know what health risks are in a family, you can't tell the persons reason for wearing it," said Aimee Budleski with ABC Counseling.

It's important to teach your child to be accepting of all, but it's also important to teach them what to do if they're being bullied or witness someone being bullied.

"We really need to keep the dialogue open, so we know if it's happening, we can contact the school and make sure so they're aware and watching out for this, so they can catch it while it's happening," said Luke Severt, a licensed professional counselor.